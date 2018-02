German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (L) address the media during a joint press conference after their meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Poland's prime minister on Friday defended controversial reforms to his country's judicial system, which have become one of several points of tension between Warsaw and the European Union.

Mateusz Morawiecki met with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting aimed at smoothing over bilateral relations that have become frayed in recent weeks.