The presidential candidate Carlos Calleja at a campaign event, on January 19, 2019, in San Salvador (El Salvador). EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The presidential candidate Carlos Calleja at a campaign event, on January 19, 2019, in San Salvador (El Salvador). EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The presidential candidate Carlos Calleja at a campaign event, on January 19, 2019, in San Salvador (El Salvador). EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Carlos Calleja, scion of one of El Salvador's leading business dynasties, is running for president on the argument that his lack of political experience should be seen as a virtue.

Representing the right-wing Arena party, the 42-year-old is currently second in the polls with a few days left before the Feb. 3 election.