Spanish political formations on Thursday requested the Spanish minister of science to disclose ownership details of a chalet located in a Mediterranean summer resort which, according to a Spanish digital news websitey, was registered by a shell company allegedly to avoid paying taxes.
According to okdiario, Pedro Duque, Spain's Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, purchased a real estate property in La Corona condominium in the eastern coast city of Javea (Alicante) and registered it in name of a shell company: Copenhague Gestores de Inmuebles SL, established Feb. 4, 2005, on the same day the chalet was purchased.