File image shows King Felipe VI of Spain (C) and Spanish Culture Minister Pedro Duque (C-R) attending a tribute to International Hispanism, organized by the Dukes of Soria Foundation, at El Pardo Palace, El Pardo, Madrid, Spain, Sep 26, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Zipi

File image shows Spanish Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Pedro Duque, reacting during question time at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, Sep 26, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE)/FERNANDO VILLAR

Spanish political formations on Thursday requested the Spanish minister of science to disclose ownership details of a chalet located in a Mediterranean summer resort which, according to a Spanish digital news websitey, was registered by a shell company allegedly to avoid paying taxes.

According to okdiario, Pedro Duque, Spain's Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, purchased a real estate property in La Corona condominium in the eastern coast city of Javea (Alicante) and registered it in name of a shell company: Copenhague Gestores de Inmuebles SL, established Feb. 4, 2005, on the same day the chalet was purchased.