Xanana Gusmao (C-L), East Timor's former president and leader of the the 'National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction' (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party, accompanied by former president and leader of the People's Liberation Party (Partidu Libertasaun Popular, PLP), Taur Matan Ruak (C-R), waves to supporters of the CNRT party, People's Liberation Party (Partidu Libertasaun Popular, PLP) and Kmanek Haburas Unidade Nasional Timor Oan (KHUNTO) party, during a campaign rally for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tasitolu, Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste , May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

The eight parties and coalitions that are contesting the forthcoming legislative elections on May 12 in East Timor concluded their campaigns on Wednesday.

According to the election commission, 787,761 people of a population of 1,269,000 are eligible to vote on Saturday.