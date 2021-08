Bolivian President Luis Arce (2R) and Vice President David Choquehuanca (2L) participate in a floral offering, in the celebration of the 196th anniversary of the country's independence together with the presidents of the two Chambers, Freddy Mamani Laura (l) of Deputies and Andronico Rodríguez (r) of Senate, in La Paz, Bolivia, 06 August 2021. EFE/Stringer.

Political divisions and social tension dragging on since 2019 marked 196 years of Bolivia independence Friday.

The polarization was more evident in the country's parliament between those who say that electoral fraud in 2019 triggered the political crisis and those accused of an alleged coup in that year when former leader Evo Morales lost power.