Verbal exchanges between the Malaysian foreign minister and the Philippine foreign affairs secretary have led to an escalation of political tension between the two countries amid their dispute over the sovereignty of the state of Sabah, which currently is a part of Malaysia claimed by the Philippines.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein said that he will summon the Philippine Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur on Monday in response to a comment by his Philippine counterpart, Teodoro Locsin. EFE-EPA