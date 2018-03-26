Leader of Ciudadanos in Catalonia, Ines Arrimadas, speaks during a press conference on the current political situation in Catalonia, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Catalan JxCAT party's Member in Parliament Elsa Artadi (2-R) and Eduard Pujol (2-L) stand as they stopped work for 5 minutes in protest against the current political situation in Catalonia and to urge the release of imprisoned politicians, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Public workers and pro-independence forces' Members in Parliament take part in 5 minute-long work stoppage outside the regional Chamber to protest against the current political situation in Catalonia and to urge the release of imprisoned politicians, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Catalan Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent, arrives for a meeting of the Board of Spokespersons held at the regional Chamber in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

TV cameras on tripods stand in front of the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where former Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Political tensions in Spain's Catalonia region saw a resurgence Monday following a night of protest in reaction to the arrest in Germany of the self-exiled former president amid an escalating war of words between Catalan separatists and pro-unity factions in the local parliament.

Carles Puigdemont, who was forced out of office by the Spanish government for his alleged role in the banned Catalan independence referendum in October, awaited his fate in a north German jail where he was taken into police custody Sunday after Spain enacted a European arrest warrant in a bid to have him faces rebellion and sedition charges.