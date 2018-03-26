Political tensions in Spain's Catalonia region saw a resurgence Monday following a night of protest in reaction to the arrest in Germany of the self-exiled former president amid an escalating war of words between Catalan separatists and pro-unity factions in the local parliament.
Carles Puigdemont, who was forced out of office by the Spanish government for his alleged role in the banned Catalan independence referendum in October, awaited his fate in a north German jail where he was taken into police custody Sunday after Spain enacted a European arrest warrant in a bid to have him faces rebellion and sedition charges.