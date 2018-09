Members of the Iraqi Emergency Response Brigade (ERB) forces stand guard at a street in central Basra city, southern Iraq on Sept. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

An Iraqi man rides a motorcycle next to a burnt-out truck at a street in Basra city, southern Iraq, Sept. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iraq's opposition on Saturday called on caretaker Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to step down, saying he is incapable of resolving a severe political crisis in the southern province of Basra.

The call came after an extraordinary parliamentary session was held Saturday at the request of the Sairoon Alliance - which is led by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and is a major political player following the May parliamentary elections - with the aim of reaching a solution to the crisis.