Ukraine is on Sunday voting in parliamentary elections billed as the first political litmus test for the country's newly-elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who needs to bag enough seats to pursue his ambitious program of reforms.
Zelensky, a former comic actor in the hit TV series Servant of the People in which — in an incredible case of fiction becoming reality — he played a teacher who becomes president, is hedging his bets on his affiliated political party, also called Servant of the People, which is widely tipped to win.