Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the 'Batkivshchyna' ('Fatherland') political party, casts her ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Petro Poroshenko (C), former President and leader of the 'European Solidarity' political party, speaks to reporters at a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 July 2019.EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A serviceman of the presidential regiment leaves a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/SERGII KHARCHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) leaves a voting booth with a ballot while his wife Olena (R) waits, at a polling station in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukraine is on Sunday voting in parliamentary elections billed as the first political litmus test for the country's newly-elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who needs to bag enough seats to pursue his ambitious program of reforms.

Zelensky, a former comic actor in the hit TV series Servant of the People in which — in an incredible case of fiction becoming reality — he played a teacher who becomes president, is hedging his bets on his affiliated political party, also called Servant of the People, which is widely tipped to win.