The US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, announces sex trafficking charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein during a press conference in New York on Monday, July 8. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

Two alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, Michelle Licata (L) and Courtney Wild, leave a US district court in New York on Monday, July 8. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES