Members of the Brazilian Armed Forces guard the vicinity of the site where the councilwoman Marielle Franco was assassinated on March 14, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Members of the Brazilian Armed Forces guard the vicinity of the site where the councilwoman Marielle Franco was assassinated on March 14, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil's Minister of Public Security Raul Jungmann confirmed Thursday that authorities are investigating a councilman, a police officer and a former cop for the murder of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, a witness implicated Rio de Janeiro councilman Marcello Siciliano in the attack, as well as Orlando Oliveira de Araujo, a former cop who is in prison for leading one of Rio's militias, which are para-police groups suspected of carrying out criminal activities such as extorsion.