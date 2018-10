Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), chats with guests at the opening session of the 1st Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition at the Spanish Senate in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Around 200 lawmakers from 80 different countries gathered in Spain's capital on Monday to take part in a United Nation's summit against global hunger and malnutrition.

The event, held at the Senate building in Madrid, was attended by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said a multilateral approach was required to tackle food poverty by 2030, the date set out by the UN agenda.