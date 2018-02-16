German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (unseen) address the media at a joint press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Outgoing Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz makes a statement after a presidium meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) at the party's HQ in Berlin, Germany, Feb 13, 2018 after the SPD announced Dep. Leader Olaf Scholz's appointment as provisional party leader. EPA-EFE (FILE) /HAYOUNG JEON

SPD member Willy Heidrich presents his party book at a gathering of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) party in Vilshofen, Germany, Feb 14, 2018.. EPA-EFE (FILE)/LUKAS BARTH

Andrea Nahles, parliamentary group leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks at a gathering of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) party in Schwerte, Germany, Feb 14, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Party flags on a table after a gathering of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) party in Vilshofen, Germany, Feb 14, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/LUKAS BARTH

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) on Friday continued its sharp downward trend in the polls, according to the latest nationwide survey of voters commissioned by the country's public-service broadcaster.

The Deutschland Trend Extra survey, conducted by pollster Infratest dimap on behalf of ARD, highlighted the SPD's ongoing crisis amid chaos over its leadership, with the party obtaining only a paltry 16 percent of voting intention, a new historic low point for the once-mighty social democrats.