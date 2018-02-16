The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) on Friday continued its sharp downward trend in the polls, according to the latest nationwide survey of voters commissioned by the country's public-service broadcaster.
The Deutschland Trend Extra survey, conducted by pollster Infratest dimap on behalf of ARD, highlighted the SPD's ongoing crisis amid chaos over its leadership, with the party obtaining only a paltry 16 percent of voting intention, a new historic low point for the once-mighty social democrats.