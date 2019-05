A voter leaves after casting their vote in the European Elections at a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

British Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting in the European Parliament election at a polling station in London, Britain, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Polling stations across the United Kingdom were open on Thursday for European parliamentary elections, as the political deadlock over the UK's withdrawal from the bloc continues.

Voting began at 7 am and stations were set to close at 10 pm, although the results will be announced from Sunday night onwards, after the rest of the members of the European Union have gone to the polls.