A blind voter alongside her guide dog casts her ballot in the South Korean presidential election at a polling station in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 09 March 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lee Jae-myung (C), the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party, waves toward his supporters during an election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, 08 March 2022, South Korea will hold its presidential election on 09 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

People vote at polling stations during the South Korean presidential election to choose a successor to outgoing President Moon Jae-in at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, 09 March 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Polling booths across South Korea opened Wednesday to elect the country's new president for the next five years, with the two main contenders, the liberal Lee Jae-myung and the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol tied in the polls.

All 14,464 polling stations opened at 6 am local time (21:00 GMT Tuesday), according to the National Election Commission.