Muharrem Ince, Presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), speaks during an election campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2018. Turkey will hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

A supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a picture of Erdogan and a flower during an election campaign rally of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2018. Turkey will hold snap elections on 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Supporters of Muharrem Ince, Presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), cheer during an election campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2018. Turkey will hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold Turkish flags and greet to him during an election campaign rally of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2018. Turkey will hold snap elections on 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an election campaign rally of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2018. Turkey will hold snap elections on 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Supporters of Muharrem Ince, Presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), cheer during an election campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 June 2018. Turkey will hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

In a few hours polling stations all over Turkey will open and some 56 million citizens will have the right to vote Sunday in the presidential and parliamentary elections where a turnout of more than 80 percent is expected.

Another 3.5 million Turkish will vote abroad, of whom 1.3 million have already cast their ballots.