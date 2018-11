People cast their votes in the local elections at the polling station in Lublin, Poland, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Wojciech Pacewicz

Polling stations in Poland opened for second-round local election runoff voting in districts where no candidate got an absolute majority in the previous round.

Voters were called to elect mayors and local government members in important cities such as Gdansk, Krakow and Kielce.