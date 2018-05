Malaysians wait for a ballot station to open so they can cast their vote during Malaysia's 14th general election, at the Titi Gajah secondary school in Alor Setar, 450 km north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysians wait in front of an open ballot station to casts their vote during Malaysia's 14th general election, at the Titi Gajah secondary school in Alor Setar, 450 km north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 09 May 2018. According to the Malaysian election commission, 14.9 million people were eligible to vote for 222 parliamentary seats and 505 state assembly seats. The incumbent prime minister Najib Razak is facing a challange for the premiership from his one-time political mentor and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Polling places in Malaysia opened Wednesday at 8am local time (00:00 GMT) for the general election that is considered one of the most hard-fought since the country won independence more than 60 years ago.

More than 14 million potential voters are called to the polls, where they can vote until 5pm local time (09:00 GMT). After that, the counting will begin, and first results are expected tonight.