Syrians walk past to posters of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections that have festooned the streets of Damascus, Syria, 11 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Polling stations opened in Syria on Sunday for parliamentary elections that will vote for the 250 members that make up the legislature under sanitary measures due to the coronavirus epidemic.

It's the third such election since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. EFE-EPA