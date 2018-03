An Egyptian woman casts her ballot at a polling station during day one of the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptians wait outside a polling station during day one of the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptians queue at a polling station during day one of the presidential elections in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

An Egyptian soldier stands guard at a polling station during day one of the presidential elections in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Polling stations opened across Egypt on Monday for a three-day presidential election, in which the incumbent president is widely expected to win.

The country's nearly 60 million eligible voters have the chance to choose between Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Mousa Mostafa Mousa, a relatively unknown politician who had previously offered his support to his rival.