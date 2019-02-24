Senegalese men walk past an election campaign billboard for incumbent President Macky Sall in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Polling stations opened in Senegal on Sunday for presidential elections in which the incumbent president was widely expected to win a second term.

Polls are open between 8 am and 6 pm, with more than 15,000 polling stations across the country.