Bangladeshi voters have their identification cards registered at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Election officials and law enforcement personnel carry voting materials from a distribution center at Willes Little Flower school in Dhaka to a polling center ahead of the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi security guard looks at a voter's identification card at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Polling stations open in Bangladesh after two deaths in clashes

Around 40,000 polling stations in 299 constituencies opened at 8 am on Sunday in Bangladesh for around 104 million eligible voters following the death of two people in clashes amid a large deployment of security forces.

A member of the ruling Awami League party died in a clash with supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami, Patiya Police Chief Niamat Ullah told EFE.