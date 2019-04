Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks at a press conference after handing in his letter of resignation to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki, Finland, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PEKKA SIPOLA

Social Democratic Party leader Antti Rinne before the election debate in the Finnish Broadcasting Company studios in Helsinki, Finland, Apr. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE/MARKKU OJALA

Campaign posters are visible on a street as early voting for parliamentary elections starts in Helsinki, Finland, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMMO BRANDT

Voting began on Sunday for Finland's parliamentary elections, which could see the Nordic country ushering in its first leftist prime minister in two decades.

Voters headed to the polls in the morning amid concerns surrounding a costly welfare system in the face of an ageing population.