A poster with slogan 'When Everyone Win' of Lithuanian presidential candidate Ingrida Symonite in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

Polling stations across Lithuania opened Sunday at 7 am for the first round of presidential elections and a referendum on expanding the possibility of having dual nationality for citizens who left the country after the end of Soviet rule in 1990.

Some 2.5 million people have been called to vote in the elections, in which nine candidates are contesting to succeed current president Dalia Grybauskaite, who has already completed the maximum mandate of two five-year periods in power.