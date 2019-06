epa07665378 A polling station during the Presidential election in Nouakchott, Mauritania, 22 June 2019. Mauritania votes on 22 June for the first round of a presidential election. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

epa07665383 Female Mauritanian voters queue outside a polling station during the Presidential election in Nouakchott, Mauritania, 22 June 2019. Mauritania votes on 22 June for the first round of a presidential election. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

epa07665428 Men queue outside a polling station during the Presidential election in Nouakchott, Mauritania, 22 June 2019. Mauritania votes on 22 June for the first round of a presidential election. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

epa07665434 Mauritanian voters queue at a polling station during the Presidential election in Nouakchott, Mauritania, 22 June 2019. Mauritania votes on 22 June for the first round of a presidential election. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

epa07665350 A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Presidential election in Nouakchott, Mauritania, 22 June 2019. Mauritania votes on 22 June for the first round of a presidential election. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Mauritania's polling stations opened their doors on Saturday for presidential elections that will allow the succession of leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz after eleven years in power.

It could be the first democratic process since the West African country achieved independence in 1960.