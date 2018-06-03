Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec, leader of the Democratic Party of Pensioners of Slovenia (DeSUS), gives a statement to the media after casting his ballot at a polling station in Naklo, Slovenia, June 3, 2018. EFE-.EPA/IGOR KUPLJENIK

Janez Jansa (C), leader of right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), gives a statement to the media during the snap parliamentary elections at a polling station Sentilj pri Velenju, Slovenia, June 3, 2018. Slovenia holds snap parliamentary elections sparked by the resignation of Prime Minister Cerar in March. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kamnik, Slovenia, June 3, 2018. Slovenia holds snap parliamentary elections that were sparked by the resignation of Prime Minister Cerar in March. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Polling stations open in Slovenia for parliamentary snap elections

Around 3,100 Slovenian polling stations opened their doors on Sunday enabling 1.7 million voters to cast their vote in today's parliamentary snap election.

These are Slovenia's eighth elections since it left the former republic of Yugoslavia.