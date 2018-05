Visitors look over an artwork by US artist Jackson Pollock, titled, 'Blue Poles' (1952) during a preview of the new exhibition 'Abstract Expressionism' at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 20 September 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

A Sotheby's employee stands next to 'Flesh and Spirit' by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (estimated value 30 million US dollar) during a press preview of highlights for the Contemporary, Impressionist and Modern Art Sale at Sotheby's auction house in Central London, Britain, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

A Christies employee holds a painting by American artist Jackson Pollock called 'Number 21' during a press preview for a Christies Post-War and Contemporary Art Auction in Central London, Britain, 01 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

An oil painting by Jackson Pollock, "Number 32, 1949", was sold Wednesday for $34.1 million at a Sotheby's contemporary art auction, marking the highest price of the night.

"Number 32, 1949", one of the artist's most outstanding drip paintings, was initially expected to fetch between $30 and $40 million, but the bid ended with a lower-than-expected hammer price, which excludes the premiums that the buyer must pay as part of the total purchase price.