SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon (R) poses with SNP Glasgow East candidate David Linden (L) after casting her vote during the general elections at Broomhouse Community Hall polling station, Glasgow, Britain, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Britain's Prime Minster Boris Johnson leaves the polling station after casting his vote with his dog Dylan (not pictured), during the general election in London, Britain, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn poses as he votes at a polling station during the general elections in London, Britain, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's Prime Minster Boris Johnson leaves the polling station after casting his vote with his dog Dylan, during the general election in London, Britain, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Polling stations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland opened at 7 am local time on Thursday for the United Kingdom's third general election in under five years that will be crucial toward determining the country's future in light of its scheduled exit from the European Union.

The voting will see 650 members elected to the House of Commons with a first-past-the-post – or winner-take-all – system in which the most-voted candidate in each constituency snags the seat.