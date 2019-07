Candidates' portraits are prepared at a polling station in the village of Ivankovychi near Kiev, July 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A serviceman of the presidential regiment leaves a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/SERGII KHARCHENKO

Ukraine went to the polls on Sunday for early parliamentary elections, a litmus test for the country's new president whose party will have to win enough seats to be able to push forward their proposals without major obstacles.

Three months after the presidential elections and for the third time so far this year, nearly 30 million of the 44.8 million Ukrainians have been called to the polls.