Thai Future Forward Party Co-Founder and Leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit smiles during the final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 March 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A supporter of Pheu Thai Party cheers during the final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 March 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives flowers from supporters during a pro-junta Palang Pracharath Party's general election rally campaign in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai police officer checks a ballot box on the morning of the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Polling stations in Thailand opened on Sunday morning for general elections to choose members of the country's lower house of parliament and prime minister.

Around 90,000 polling stations across the country opened at 8am local time, and will close at 5pm.