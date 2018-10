David Bakradze, the presidential candidate of the largest opposition party 'European Georgia', casts his ballot at a polling station during presidential elections, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Georgian orthodox patriarch Ilia II (C) casts his ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A member of the local elections commission inspects papers at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

An elderly woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Polling stations opened in Georgia on Sunday for citizens to elect their president for the last time through direct voting before elections become the prerogative of the legislature.

Salome Zurabishvili and Grigol Vashadze from the opposition are seen as clear favorites in the polls, which are open to more than 3.5 million voters.