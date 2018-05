Posters hung at Ferris wheel at Beirut's Theme Park, depicting photos of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and other posters for his list candidates for Lebanese parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Nabil Mounzer

Posters hang in Beirut's streets depicting photos of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (L) and other posters for Lebanese interior minister Nouhad Mashnouk (R) as candidates for Lebanese parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nabil Mounzer

A car of the electoral mission of the European Union (EU), which is overseeing the elections in Lebanon, is parked on May 5, 2018 near a hotel in Beirut, Lebanon. EFE/Isaac J. Martín

(FILE) A Lebanese citizen inspects lists of candidates which were published in a local newspaper in Beirut, Lebanon, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Polling stations opened on Sunday in Lebanon, where citizens will cast their ballots in the first parliamentary elections in nine years.

Some 3.5 million Lebanese are eligible to vote from 4.00 GMT until 16.00 GMT to elect 128 deputies from the 700 candidates under a new electoral law approved in 2017, which depends on a proportional system, but is still based on dividing voters according to their religious sects.