Thai workers and an electoral official carry a ballot box after voting closed in the general election, at a polling station inside a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Leader of pro-junta political party Palang Pracharath, Uttama Savanayana (2-L) and an executive committee hold a press conference thanking to the people who came to vote during the general election at the Palang Pracharath Party in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy party Pheu Thai, backed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, won a majority of seats in parliament in the first elections held in Thailand since a military coup five years ago, according to initial surveys released shortly after polling stations closed on Sunday.

Pheu Thai won between 163 and 173 of the 500 seats up for grabs in the lower house of parliament, ahead of the pro-army party Phalang Pracharat of current prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, which came in second with 96 seats, according to polls conducted by Super Poll and Suan Dusit.