Air pollution is a silent killer as it has caused more deaths than terrorism in India, according to an author of a new book on the crisis, as the Indian capital was on Thursday covered in a thick blanket of fumes, the morning after firecrackers were set off for the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Siddharth Singh, whose "The Great Smog of India" (Penguin) has just hit the stands, said the worsening pollution situation in the country could only be tackled through comprehensive policy measures.