efe-epaBangkok

The Secretary of State of the United States announced Saturday in Singapore an investment of nearly $300 million to boost cooperation and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The investment would "strengthen maritime security, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping capabilities and enhance programs to counter transnational threats," Mike Pompeo said at a press conference on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its partners that conclude Saturday.