Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, the Myanmar delegation leader, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Erywan bin Pehin Yusof, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi pose for a group photograph during the 8th 8th East Asian Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov (L) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) participate in the 8th East Asian Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) during the 8th East Asian Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The Secretary of State of the United States announced Saturday in Singapore an investment of nearly $300 million to boost cooperation and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The investment would "strengthen maritime security, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping capabilities and enhance programs to counter transnational threats," Mike Pompeo said at a press conference on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its partners that conclude Saturday.