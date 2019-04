US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (center left) and Colombian President Ivan Duque (center right) visit the Simon Bolivar border bridge connecting Colombia with Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, on April 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived on Sunday in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, where he will visit two border crossing points and meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque to discuss the crisis in neighboring Venezuela.

The aircraft bringing the top US diplomat to Colombia touched down a little before 4 pm at Camilo Daza International Airport, where he arrived from Peru on the next leg of a regional tour he began in Chile, after which he continued on to Paraguay and then Peru.