US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) meets delegates as he arrives at Subang Air Force Base outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A plane with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo onboard arrives at Subang Air Force Base outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) arrives at Subang Air Force Base outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The Secretary of States of the United States, Mike Pompeo, arrived Thursday in Malaysia on his first visit to the region with an agenda that includes ministerial level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore on Aug. 3 and 4.

According to his official agenda, Pompeo will first make a short visit to Kuala Lumpur which will include a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday morning.