US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the J.W. Marriott in Singapore, Jun 11, 2018 (reissued Jul 3, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States Secretary of State arrived on Friday in Pyongyang, where he is scheduled to meet the North Korean leader and begin discussing the preliminary details of the denuclearization the regime has promised.

Mike Pompeo landed at Sunan International Airport after a stopover at the Yokosuka naval base in Japan, the US media pool traveling with him reported.