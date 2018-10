US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Secretary of State arrived in Pyongyang on Sunday for a meeting with North Korean leader KIm Jong-un to discuss the regime's denuclearization process.

The aircraft carrying Mike Pompeo left from Tokyo and landed at Sunan airport in Pyongyang before noon, according to South Korean news channel YTN, citing sources close to Pompeo's team.