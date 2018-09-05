A handout photo made available by the Pakistani Press Information Department (PID) on 04 September 2018 shows Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, casting his vote for the Presidential elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRESS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States Secretary of State arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on an official visit, the first since Imran Khan took office as the new prime minister, and at a time of escalated tensions after the US had canceled aid to the Asian country over its lack of commitment to fight terrorism.

Mike Pompeo is accompanied by Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and is scheduled to meet Khan and the chief of the Pakistani army, Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a diplomatic official, requesting anonymity.