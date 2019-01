US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (r) shakes hands with British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt (l) on Jan. 24, 2019, in Washington. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) arrives at the opening ceremony of the judicial year, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Cristian Hernandez

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday asked security forces to protect the "personal integrity" of self-proclaimed Venezuelan president Juan Guaido and announced $20 million in US humanitarian aid for the Venezuelan "people."

Pompeo spoke before the Washington-based Organization of American States at a special meeting convened by the OAS to discuss the situation in Venezuela.