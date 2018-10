US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference after meeting with President Donald Trump on Oct. 18, 2018, to discuss his trips to Saudi Arabia and Turkey to talk with local officials there about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday asked President Donald Trump to give Saudi Arabia "a few more days" to investigate the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, although he did not specify when he expected that investigation to be completed.

Pompeo met with Trump on Thursday morning at the White House to report to him the results of the visits he made this week to Riyadh and to Ankara to talk with Saudi and Turkish authorities about the Khashoggi case.