CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on April 12, 2018, for his confirmation hearing as President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next US secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, on Thursday said he backs diplomacy instead of war and blamed Russia's "bad behavior" for the "historic conflict" with the US.

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo tried to tone down his past stance regarding the use of force as a way to resolve conflicts with an eye toward obtaining the approval of lawmakers, who asked him to control Trump's impulses.