A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman receiving US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sep. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALJALOUD/SAUDI ROYAL COURT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

United States’ secretary of state and the Saudi crown prince met on Wednesday in Jeddah to coordinate a response to the "unprecedented" attack on the kingdom’s oil refineries for which they blame Iran.

Mike Pompeo and Mohamed bin Salman "agreed that this was an unacceptable and unprecedented attack that not only threatened Saudi Arabian national security, but... the world’s energy supply in general," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. EFE-EPA