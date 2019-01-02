US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (l) and Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo (r) hold a joint press conference on Jan. 2, 2019, after their meeting in Brasilia, Brazil. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo and said that the inauguration in Brasilia of President Jair Bolsonaro will permit the two countries to work together "against authoritarian regimes.'"

The meeting with Pompeo was Araujo's first official act as Brazil's chief diplomat and, at a joint press conference, the US secretary said that "We have an opportunity to work alongside each other against authoritarian regimes," adding that when countries have a "set of shared values" the governments work together better.