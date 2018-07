A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 06 Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at the Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (R) prior to their breakfast meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

The Secretary of State of the United States was expected to meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo on Sunday to brief them on the results of his two-day visit to North Korea to discuss Pyongyang's denuclearization.

Mike Pompeo arrived in the Japanese capital on Saturday night after attending talks with North Korean officials over Pyongyang's program of nuclear disarmament.