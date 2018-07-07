A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States Secretary of State on Saturday was expected to continue negotiations with the North Korean regime over its nuclear disarmament, as agreed at a summit in Singapore last month, on the second and last day of a visit to Pyongyang.

Mike Pompeo, making his third visit to the country since taking office in April, spent the night in the North Korean capital and left the Paekhwawon State Guest House early on Saturday to telephone US President Donald Trump ahead of a meeting with Gen. Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to US pool reporters travelling with him.