US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) listens to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (C) as Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L) looks on after a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADEK BERRY / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) listens to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (L) after a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADEK BERRY / POOL

The Secretary of State of the United States met Sunday with the Indonesian president and discussed bilateral ties, including economic and security cooperation.

During the meeting, Mike Pompeo and Joko Widodo had also reaffirmed long-standing diplomatic ties between the two countries.