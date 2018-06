US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) during a bilateral meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI/POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) speaks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United States' secretary of state on Thursday met with the South Korean president in Seoul to discuss the outcome of the historic summit between the US president and the North Korean leader.

According to the South Korean presidential office, Mike Pompeo told South Korean president Moon Jae-in at the start of the meeting that there is still "a great deal of work to do" and that he trusts that both sides will be able to cooperate and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.