US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (L), and Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio (R) offer a joint press conference after a meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Colombian President Ivan Duque (R) visit the Simon Bolivar bridge in the Colombian city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela, Colombia, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) and Colombian President Ivan Duque (not pictured) visit the Simon Bolivar bridge near the border with Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The United States Secretary of State visited the Colombian border with Venezuela on Sunday as he concluded a tour of Latin America that has seen him travel to Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Colombia.

Mike Pompeo visited the four South American nations to try to apply increasing unified international pressure on the embattled president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, who, over the past several years, has presided over a worsening economic and political crisis in the oil-rich nation.